If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

IBM IBM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.78%. Currently, IBM has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion.

Buying $100 In IBM: If an investor had bought $100 of IBM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $218.85 today based on a price of $249.00 for IBM at the time of writing.

IBM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.