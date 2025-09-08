September 8, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Casella Waste Systems CWST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.33%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion.

Buying $100 In CWST: If an investor had bought $100 of CWST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,411.76 today based on a price of $94.69 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CWST Logo
CWSTCasella Waste Systems Inc
$93.60-1.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.02
Growth
57.43
Quality
53.35
Value
5.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved