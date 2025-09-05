September 5, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nucor Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.43%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion.

Buying $100 In NUE: If an investor had bought $100 of NUE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $323.01 today based on a price of $148.50 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

NUE Logo
NUENucor Corp
$148.502.46%

Overview
