If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Ovintiv OVV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.23%. Currently, Ovintiv has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion.

Buying $100 In OVV: If an investor had bought $100 of OVV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $435.74 today based on a price of $41.09 for OVV at the time of writing.

Ovintiv's Performance Over Last 5 Years

