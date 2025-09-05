September 5, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Imperial Oil IMO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.55%. Currently, Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In IMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of IMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,886.87 today based on a price of $87.42 for IMO at the time of writing.

Imperial Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
