Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UBS Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

UBS Gr UBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.46%. Currently, UBS Gr has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion.

Buying $100 In UBS: If an investor had bought $100 of UBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $336.36 today based on a price of $40.40 for UBS at the time of writing.

UBS Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
