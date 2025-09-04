Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Reliance 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Reliance RS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.21%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In RS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,867.23 today based on a price of $294.96 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

