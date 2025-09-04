September 4, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In TE Connectivity 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TE Connectivity TEL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.71%. Currently, TE Connectivity has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion.

Buying $100 In TEL: If an investor had bought $100 of TEL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $216.57 today based on a price of $205.15 for TEL at the time of writing.

TE Connectivity's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

