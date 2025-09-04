Director Of Abercrombie & Fitch Sold $408K In Stock

On September 3, a recent SEC filing unveiled that KERRII ANDERSON, Director at Abercrombie & Fitch ANF made an insider sell.

What Happened: ANDERSON's recent move involves selling 4,292 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $408,234.

As of Thursday morning, Abercrombie & Fitch shares are up by 1.37%, currently priced at $93.72.

Unveiling the Story Behind Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 62.63% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Abercrombie & Fitch's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.97.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 8.79 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Abercrombie & Fitch's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.93 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Abercrombie & Fitch's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 6.27, Abercrombie & Fitch could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.