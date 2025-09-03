September 3, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Zscaler 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Zscaler ZS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Zscaler has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion.

Buying $100 In ZS: If an investor had bought $100 of ZS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.18 today based on a price of $269.12 for ZS at the time of writing.

Zscaler's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
