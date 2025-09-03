Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Camtek Stock In The Last 10 Years

Camtek CAMT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 26.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.5%. Currently, Camtek has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAMT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $27,901.82 today based on a price of $76.73 for CAMT at the time of writing.

Camtek's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.