September 3, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CRH Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CRH CRH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.86%. Currently, CRH has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion.

Buying $100 In CRH: If an investor had bought $100 of CRH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $303.43 today based on a price of $111.06 for CRH at the time of writing.

CRH's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CRH Logo
CRHCRH PLC
$111.06-0.19%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
72.00
Growth
42.79
Quality
67.80
Value
57.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved