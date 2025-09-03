Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.03 10.93 13.38 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 51.91 30.94 11.25 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 114.64 17.30 15.82 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 119.08 16.29 14.65 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 30.65 28.61 9.40 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 30.73 7.68 4.35 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 73.07 4.16 62.93 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 246.50 8.10 9.01 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 99.88 21.79 7.69 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.61 2.65 5.21 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.65 9.50 7.74 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 189 3.10 4.21 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.35 11.13 1.20 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 85.59 13.44 12.79 7.82% $0.84 $1.59 65.18%

When analyzing Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.03 significantly below the industry average by 0.43x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.93 , which is well below the industry average by 0.81x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.38 , which is 1.05x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 0.37% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 52.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 32.97x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 65.18%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.