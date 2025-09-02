Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UFP Industries Stock In The Last 15 Years

UFP Industries UFPI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.21%. Currently, UFP Industries has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In UFPI: If an investor had bought $1000 of UFPI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,011.73 today based on a price of $100.17 for UFPI at the time of writing.

UFP Industries's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

