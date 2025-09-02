Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Graphic Packaging Holding Stock In The Last 15 Years

Graphic Packaging Holding GPK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.88%. Currently, Graphic Packaging Holding has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In GPK: If an investor had bought $1000 of GPK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,072.35 today based on a price of $22.00 for GPK at the time of writing.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

