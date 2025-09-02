In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.23 52.33 8.58 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.70 1.24 0.95 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 18.05 5.25 3.03 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Pure Storage Inc 190.20 19.23 7.89 3.68% $0.04 $0.54 10.6% Super Micro Computer Inc 24.73 3.92 1.19 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 19.96 23.15 3.54 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 24.71 6.97 3.40 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.14 2.68 0.93 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 45.07 8.92 2.99 5.0% $0.32 $0.85 4.98%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 35.23 is lower than the industry average by 0.78x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.33 , which is 5.87x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.58 , which is 2.87x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 30.34% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 96.97x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 51.44x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 4.98%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within its industry sector. These metrics highlight Apple's strong financial performance and growth potential in the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.