$100 Invested In CACI International 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CACI International CACI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion.

Buying $100 In CACI: If an investor had bought $100 of CACI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $207.65 today based on a price of $479.72 for CACI at the time of writing.

CACI International's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

