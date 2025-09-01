September 1, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In First Citizens BancShares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.96%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion.

Buying $100 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $100 of FCNCA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $505.54 today based on a price of $1983.91 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

First Citizens BancShares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FCNCA Logo
FCNCAFirst Citizens BancShares Inc
$1983.91-0.98%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
42.85
Growth
83.44
Quality
82.37
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved