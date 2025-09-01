$100 Invested In First Citizens BancShares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.96%. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion.

Buying $100 In FCNCA: If an investor had bought $100 of FCNCA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $505.54 today based on a price of $1983.91 for FCNCA at the time of writing.

