September 1, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SS&C Technologies Hldgs Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.75%. Currently, SS&C Technologies Hldgs has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In SSNC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SSNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $24,441.08 today based on a price of $88.66 for SSNC at the time of writing.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SSNC Logo
SSNCSS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
$88.660.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.25
Growth
53.77
Quality
63.97
Value
24.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved