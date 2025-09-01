Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Jabil Stock In The Last 10 Years

Jabil JBL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.42%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion.
Buying $1000 In JBL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JBL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,429.23 today based on a price of $204.83 for JBL at the time of writing.
Jabil's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.