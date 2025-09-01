September 1, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nike Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Nike NKE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.88%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion.

Buying $100 In NKE: If an investor had bought $100 of NKE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $803.11 today based on a price of $77.51 for NKE at the time of writing.

Nike's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

