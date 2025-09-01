Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nike Stock In The Last 20 Years

Nike NKE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.88%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion.

Buying $100 In NKE: If an investor had bought $100 of NKE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $803.11 today based on a price of $77.51 for NKE at the time of writing.

Nike's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.