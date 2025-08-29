August 29, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Palo Alto Networks PANW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.63%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion.

Buying $100 In PANW: If an investor had bought $100 of PANW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $444.09 today based on a price of $190.52 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
