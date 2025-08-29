Alan R Curtis Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $361K In Oceaneering International Stock

On August 28, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Alan R Curtis, SVP and CFO at Oceaneering International OII made an insider sell.

What Happened: Curtis's decision to sell 14,840 shares of Oceaneering International was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $361,474.

Oceaneering International shares are trading down 0.81% at $24.4 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Inc is a provider of engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. A majority of its products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. The company's business segments are Integrity Management and Digital Solutions, Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies. Maximum revenue is generated from its Subsea Robotics segment, which provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, underwater surveys, tooling, and other activities. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States, followed by Africa, Norway, Brazil, and other regions.

A Deep Dive into Oceaneering International's Financials

Revenue Growth: Oceaneering International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 21.26% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oceaneering International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.54.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 12.42 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.91 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.68 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

