Insider Decision: Catherine Gridley Offloads $886K Worth Of TTM Technologies Stock

Catherine Gridley, EVP at TTM Technologies TTMI, reported an insider sell on August 28, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Gridley executed a sale of 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies with a total value of $886,262.

During Friday's morning session, TTM Technologies shares down by 3.48%, currently priced at $45.27.

Delving into TTM Technologies's Background

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. It organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

A Deep Dive into TTM Technologies's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TTM Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.74% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 20.27% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TTM Technologies's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.41.

Debt Management: TTM Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 52.7 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.85 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for TTM Technologies's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.1 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

