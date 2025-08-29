Options Movement At Wolverine World Wide: Nicholas Long Exercises Worth $172K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on August 28, Long, Board Member at Wolverine World Wide WWW, made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Long, Board Member at Wolverine World Wide, a company in the Consumer Discretionary sector, just exercised stock options worth 12,854 shares of WWW stock with an exercise price of $19.25.

The Friday morning market activity shows Wolverine World Wide shares up by 0.8%, trading at $32.66. This implies a total value of $172,372 for Long's 12,854 shares.

Get to Know Wolverine World Wide Better

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Financial Milestones: Wolverine World Wide's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Wolverine World Wide's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.52% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 47.24% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Wolverine World Wide's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 31.15 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.43 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.27 reflects market recognition of Wolverine World Wide's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

