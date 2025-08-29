Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.36 11.03 13.50 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 55.37 33.01 12 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 116.81 17.63 16.11 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 119.39 16.31 14.69 3.37% $0.4 $1.67 10.8% Fortinet Inc 31.59 29.49 9.69 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 31.47 7.87 4.45 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 80.09 4.55 68.98 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 249.36 8.19 9.12 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 104.88 22.88 8.07 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.62 2.65 5.22 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.96 9.61 7.84 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 191.50 3.14 4.27 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.69 11.34 1.23 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 87.73 13.89 13.47 7.82% $0.82 $1.58 64.76%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

At 37.36 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.43x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.03 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.79x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.5 , which is 1.0x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 0.37% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 54.18x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 33.18x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 64.76%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that investors are paying a premium for each dollar of revenue generated. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a more mature stage of development compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.