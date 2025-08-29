In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.33 43.88 26.89 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 112.65 20.86 26.12 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.15 8.25 11.11 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 100.95 4.59 9.29 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 37.31 11.31 11.22 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.52 6.38 4.15 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 215.98 21.55 36.81 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 21.98 2.69 4.09 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 64.69 3.67 12.19 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 28.49 6.30 5.04 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.46 12.08 16.32 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 58.70 1.31 2.18 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 454.55 33.45 54.67 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.27 2.26 1.08 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 48.36 2.62 3.37 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% First Solar Inc 16.84 2.47 4.88 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% United Microelectronics Corp 12.25 1.52 2.13 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.92 1.97 2.96 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 289.80 13.28 18.81 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Rambus Inc 38.43 7.10 13.64 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 85.02 8.61 12.63 3.93% $39.99 $32.75 22.18%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 51.33 , which is 0.6x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 43.88 relative to the industry average by 5.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 26.89 , which is 2.13x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.08% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion is 0.56x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.81x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% exceeds the industry average of 22.18%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.