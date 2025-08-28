Here's How Much $100 Invested In AutoZone 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.1%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion.

Buying $100 In AZO: If an investor had bought $100 of AZO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $587.52 today based on a price of $4197.09 for AZO at the time of writing.

AutoZone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

