$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GE Aerospace GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.03%. Currently, GE Aerospace has a market capitalization of $292.68 billion.

Buying $100 In GE: If an investor had bought $100 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $874.38 today based on a price of $276.00 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

