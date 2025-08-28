August 28, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.38%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCK: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,699.52 today based on a price of $680.82 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
