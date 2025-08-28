August 28, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kirby 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.37%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In KEX: If an investor had bought $1000 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,288.41 today based on a price of $98.27 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KEX Logo
KEXKirby Corp
$97.11-1.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.79
Growth
70.79
Quality
62.95
Value
77.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved