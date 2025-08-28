August 28, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.66%. Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In BJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of BJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,167.64 today based on a price of $97.17 for BJ at the time of writing.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
