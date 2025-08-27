August 27, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.78%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion.

Buying $100 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $100 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,159.74 today based on a price of $866.32 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MPWR Logo
MPWRMonolithic Power Systems Inc
$866.321.84%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.21
Growth
97.59
Quality
86.40
Value
16.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved