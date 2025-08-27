In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.86 7.31 3.68 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.61 2.10 2.16 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 13.43 3.48 3.21 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 59.41 21.35 5.06 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 142.10 11.06 1.63 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 8.93 1.42 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 21.03 9.11 4.35 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.21 1.53 0.60 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 14.50 4.27 1.26 3.85% $0.26 $0.69 -0.71% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 40.16 4.63 3.45 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 24.64 5.25 3.10 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 6.75 0.82 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 57.20 4.20 1.19 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 11.96 0.39 0.09 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 50.67 7.46 0.39 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 34.04 5.51 1.92 4.92% $4.32 $16.14 8.58%

When analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends become evident:

At 34.86 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.02x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.31 , which is 1.33x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.68 , which is 1.92x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.76% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 8.47x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.38x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 8.58%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Amazon.com alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.