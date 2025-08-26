EVP At Chord Energy Sells $318K Of Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 26, Browning Shannon Kinney, EVP at Chord Energy CHRD, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Kinney's decision to sell 3,019 shares of Chord Energy was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $318,293.

During Tuesday's morning session, Chord Energy shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $107.04.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: A Financial Overview

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Chord Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 14.55% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Chord Energy's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -6.71.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Chord Energy's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.36 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.19 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Chord Energy's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.54, Chord Energy presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Chord Energy's Insider Trades.

