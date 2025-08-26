In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.47 51.21 8.39 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.69 1.24 0.95 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 17.80 5.17 2.99 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.23 4.17 1.26 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% NetApp Inc 19.58 21.36 3.53 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 155.39 15.51 6.24 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 24.26 6.85 3.33 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.85 2.63 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 40.11 8.13 2.74 5.79% $0.31 $0.84 8.12%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

At 34.47 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.86x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.21 which exceeds the industry average by 6.3x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.39 , surpassing the industry average by 3.06x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 100.1x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 52.05x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 8.12%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.