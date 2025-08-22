August 22, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Texas Pacific Land TPL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.07%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion.

Buying $100 In TPL: If an investor had bought $100 of TPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $503.59 today based on a price of $911.63 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

