Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Interactive Brokers Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.05%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBKR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,303.49 today based on a price of $62.64 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
