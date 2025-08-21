August 21, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Cadence Design Systems 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.59%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $312.34 today based on a price of $347.57 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CDNS Logo
CDNSCadence Design Systems Inc
$347.570.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.57
Growth
69.00
Quality
43.37
Value
6.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved