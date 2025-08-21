August 21, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SPX Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SPX Technologies SPXC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.35%. Currently, SPX Technologies has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPXC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,339.16 today based on a price of $186.28 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
