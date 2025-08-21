Executive Vice President Of Nucor Makes $1.45M Sale

Disclosed on August 20, REX KENNETH QUERY, Executive Vice President at Nucor NUE, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: QUERY opted to sell 10,000 shares of Nucor, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,449,019.

As of Thursday morning, Nucor shares are down by 0.49%, currently priced at $142.77.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Nucor's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nucor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 14.46% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.6, Nucor showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 25.71 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.09 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.3 reflects market recognition of Nucor's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nucor's Insider Trades.

