Insider Selling: Robert S. McLean Unloads $568K Of Enpro Stock

Robert S. McLean, EVP at Enpro NPO, reported an insider sell on August 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that McLean executed a sale of 2,541 shares of Enpro with a total value of $568,601.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Enpro shares down by 0.0%, trading at $222.48.

Discovering Enpro: A Closer Look

Enpro Inc formerly EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, which derives maximum revenue, manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components & systems; and Advanced Surface Technologies manufactures wafer processing sub-systems, thin-film coatings, optical filters, and other services like cleaning, coating, testing, and refurbishment. Its geographical segments are the United States, Europe, and other foreign countries.

A Deep Dive into Enpro's Financials

Revenue Growth: Enpro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 43.32% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Enpro's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.26.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 55.76 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.35 , Enpro's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.02 reflects market recognition of Enpro's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

