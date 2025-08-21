Insider Transaction: Ann Johnson Sells $266K Worth Of N-able Shares

Ann Johnson, Board Member at N-able NABL, reported an insider sell on August 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Johnson sold 34,568 shares of N-able. The total transaction amounted to $266,173.

N-able's shares are actively trading at $7.54, experiencing a up of 0.13% during Thursday's morning session.

About N-able

N-able Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth for small and medium-sized enterprises. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, N-able makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks. The company's growing portfolio of management, security, automation, and data protection solutions is built for IT services management professionals. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the United States. The company also has a presence in the United Kingdom and all other International regions.

N-able's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, N-able showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.88% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 78.14% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): N-able's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.02.

Debt Management: N-able's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: N-able's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 753.0 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.95 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.13 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

