Michael P Hartung Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $125K In Flex Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 21, Michael P Hartung, Chief Commercial Officer at Flex FLEX, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Hartung executed a sale of 2,520 shares of Flex with a total value of $125,043.

At Thursday morning, Flex shares are down by 0.33%, trading at $48.94.

About Flex

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

Financial Insights: Flex

Revenue Growth: Flex's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 8.7% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Flex's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.51. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Flex faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 21.63 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.74 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 11.05 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

