Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kratos Defense & Security Stock In The Last 15 Years

Kratos Defense & Security KTOS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.94%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KTOS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,971.60 today based on a price of $68.99 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.