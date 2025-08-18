August 18, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

RTX RTX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.87%. Currently, RTX has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion.

Buying $100 In RTX: If an investor had bought $100 of RTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $254.96 today based on a price of $155.50 for RTX at the time of writing.

RTX's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$155.500.92%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.04
Growth
44.73
Quality
70.88
Value
24.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved