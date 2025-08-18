August 18, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cencora 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cencora COR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.24%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion.

Buying $100 In COR: If an investor had bought $100 of COR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $293.35 today based on a price of $292.82 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
