$1000 Invested In TD Synnex 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

TD Synnex SNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.78%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNX: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,382.93 today based on a price of $147.12 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
