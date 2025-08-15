Noteworthy Insider Activity: CLINT COGHILL Invests $1.34M In Amplify Energy Stock

CLINT COGHILL, Director at Amplify Energy AMPY, disclosed an insider purchase on August 15, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, COGHILL purchased 350,000 shares of Amplify Energy, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $1,335,988.

Amplify Energy shares are trading up 2.03% at $4.03 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

All You Need to Know About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in large, mature oil and natural gas reservoirs. The company assets consists of producing oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana and Eagle Ford.

Breaking Down Amplify Energy's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Amplify Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 22.31% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amplify Energy's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.15.

Debt Management: Amplify Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Amplify Energy's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.57 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.3, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

