John Chiang At Astrana Health Decides to Exercises Options Worth $233K

In a new SEC filing on August 15, it was revealed that Chiang, Board Member at Astrana Health ASTH, executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Chiang, Board Member at Astrana Health, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 20,000 shares of ASTH, resulting in a transaction value of $233,400.

Astrana Health shares are currently trading up by 1.12%, with a current price of $29.87 as of Friday morning. This brings the total value of Chiang's 20,000 shares to $233,400.

Delving into Astrana Health's Background

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The company's three reportable segments are Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Care Partners segment.

Astrana Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 11.91% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Astrana Health's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.19. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Astrana Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.58, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Astrana Health's P/E ratio of 56.81 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.59 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Astrana Health's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.1, Astrana Health presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Astrana Health's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.